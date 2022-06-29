Before Mahesh Babu, Suriya had spoken about working in Bollywood; Soorarai Pottru actor said, 'I don’t think we need to go there...'

Mahesh Babu's 'Bollywood can't afford me' statement had gone viral. But well, before the Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor, Soorarai Pottru star Suriya had also spoken up about working in Bollywood.