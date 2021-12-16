will set the big screens on fire in the film Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1. The actress has an item song in the film titled Oo Antava..Oo Oo Antava. The teaser of the track has been released and after watching it we are expecting to see some sensuous dance moves of Samantha in the song. While of course, everyone is eager to watch Samantha in the song, she is not the first actress who has featured in an item number in a big South film. So, here we bring for a list of actresses who sizzled on the big screen in item songs in South Indian biggies… Also Read - SEX scene in The Family Man 2 and refusal to QUIT item numbers behind Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya SPLIT? Here's what we know [EXCLUSIVE]

Pooja Hegde - Jigelu Rani (Rangasthalam)

Pooja Hegde showcased her fantastic dance moves in the song Jigelu Rani. The song also featured and both the actors were simply amazing in it. The track was a perfect massy dance number.

– Manohari (Baahubali: The Beginning)

Nora Fatehi impresses everyone with her dance moves in Hindi movies, but before Dilbar, Saki Saki, and Kusu Kusu, she had featured in Manohari and shook a leg with . The song was shot wonderfully, and Nora looked hot in it.

– Moha Mundiri (Madhuraraja)

There’s no doubt that Sunny Leone is one of the best dancers we have in the industry. While she has featured in many item songs in Bollywood movies, the actress has showcased her dance moves in South films as well. She featured in the song Moha Mundiri and got a chance to share screen space with Malayalam superstar .

– Jokae (KGF: Chapter 1)

In KGF: Chapter 1, Tamannaah Bhatia was seen in an item song titled Jokae. It was a cabaret dance number and the actress nailed it in the song. She looked stunning in the track.

Apsara Rani - Bhoom Bhaddhal (Krack)

Bhoom Bhaddhal from Krack is a perfect item song with some amazing dance beats. Apsara Rani did justice to track with her hotness and the dance moves. Also, it was a treat to watch dance on it.