Before Samantha Ruth Prabhu - Naga Chaitanya's divorce rumours, these separations in the South film industry shocked everyone

Well, as fans it always shocks us when our favourite celebs announce their separation. While we expect them to fight all the odds and stay together, due to some reasons these couples part ways and leave us sad and disappointed. Recently, the rumours of Naga Chaitanya Akkineni and 's marriage hitting the rough patch has taken the social media by storm. While fans are still figuring out about this thing, we take you through some of the divorces in the south industry, which left the fans in shock.

Kamal Haasan-Sarika

Ulganayagan aka Kamal Haasan and Sarika tied the knot in 1986, one year after the birth of their first child, . In 1991 they welcomed their second child . But later things didn't go well between the duo as they got separated in 2002 and later divorced in 2004. Before Sarika, the Indian 2 star was married to Vani Ganapathy for ten years. Also Read - From joining politics to bagging 5th National Award: Here's everything that happened at Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi trailer launch

Pawan Kalyan-Renu Desai

Before tying the knot in 2009, Pawan Kalyan and Renu Desai were in live-in relationship for eight year and during that period they became parents of a baby boy Akira Nandan. In 2010, their daughter Aadya was born. But the relationship between the duo hit the rocks and they parted ways in 2012 with a formal divorce. In 2018, Renu opened up about the divorce in a big interview and said, "I get hate messages from many female fans of Pawan garu. I want to ask them only one question. How would you feel if Pawan was your husband and after 11 years of marriage, he becomes a father to another daughter without telling you?" Renu also said that she requested Pawan to issue a joint statement about the divorce so that all the hatred messages from his fans, will stop coming to her but he rejected the request. She said, "During our divorce, I requested Kalyan garu to issue a public statement to clarify it, but he didn't oblige my request."

AL Vijay-Amala Paul

Thalaivii director and actress Amala Paul tied the knot in 2014 after they fall in love on the sets. But due to personal differences, the decided to part ways and got divorced in 2017. While Amala said that his husband and family were stopping for doing films, Vijay released a statement, where he said, "When Amala wanted to continue her career in films, I supported her. I was never a hindrance. The accusations that I or my family were stopping her from work are completely untrue. The base for any marital relationship is honesty and trust when that is breached the existence of committed relationship becomes pointless. I really value the institution of marriage and relationship a lot."