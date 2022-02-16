Bestseller actress Shruti Haasan reveals why she couldn't stop laughing at boyfriend Santanu Hazarika after googling him

Popular South actress is in a a=happy relationship with Santanu Hazarika. She often makes it to the headlines for sharing pictures and videos with her boyfriend giving a glimpse into her love life. Now, in a recent interview, she spoke at length about her bond with Santanu Hazarika. She even revealed that she has googled her bf and could not stop laughing looking at the questions asked by the people. In an interview with Mashable India, Shruti gave some quirky answers to questions about her personal life. When asked what is her number, she said '100'. When asked about her relationship, she revealed about her google discovery about her boyfriend.

The Bestseller actress was quoted saying, "Oh, come on! Don't fake it. I know what the next question is: 'Who is Shruti Haasan's boyfriend Santanu Hazarika?' Because I have googled this and I have died laughing because there are a whole string of questions that come associated with Santanu that are really, really hilarious. So, yeah, I am dating."

Shruti Haasan is now gearing up for her digital debut with a show named Bestseller. It also stars , Gauahar Khan, , Sonalee Kulkarni and more. The thriller is set to premiere on Amazon Prime India. The show is helmed by Mukul Abhyankar. Bestsellers is about a novelist who is facing writer's block. He then meets Shruti Haasan's character and he turns her story into a novel. She is a girl from a smalll town who has had an eventful life so far. The actress sure is excited to mark her digital debut with this one.