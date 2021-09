Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh First look: Pawan Kalyan comes back in his vintage and signature style as a mass hero for director Harish Shankar

And one of the biggest news of south is out as the makers of Pawan Kalyan's next with director Harish Shankar have dropped the first look and title of the film, which is Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh. In the massy poster, we see Pawan Kalyan in his swagger avatar on a bike a cutting tea in style. Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, "POWERFUL TITLE for the POWERFUL CUTOUT #BhavadeeyuduBhagatSingh - an indelible Signature on the Silver Screen This time it's not just Entertainment ."