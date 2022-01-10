In February 2017, actress Bhavana Menon, who has been a part of many Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu films, was allegedly abducted and molested while she was traveling from Thrissur to Kochi after wrapping up a shoot. A gang forcefully boarded her car and molested her inside the vehicle for two hours. Mollywood actor Dileep is one of the accused in the case. Finally, after five years, Bhavana has opened up about it. The actress took to Instagram to share a note about her journey of being a victim to survivor. Also Read - Trending South News today: Allu Arjun's Pushpa becomes highest worldwide grosser of 2021, Dileep wants investigation in assault case to stop and more

She shared, "This has not been an easy journey. The journey from being a victim to becoming a survivor. For 5 years now, my name and my identity have been suppressed under the weight of the assault inflicted on me. Though I am not the one who had committed the crime, there have been many attempts to humiliate, silence and isolate me. But at such times I have had some who stepped forward to keep my voice alive. Now when I hear so many voices speak up for me I know that I am not alone in this fight for justice."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhavana Menon ??‍♀️ (@bhavzmenon)

The actress further wrote, "To see justice prevail, to get wrongdoers punished and to ensure no one else goes through such an ordeal again, I shall continue this journey. For all those who are standing with me- a heartfelt thankyou for your love."

On the work front, Bhavana was last seen in the Kannada film Govinda Govinda. The actress has been in the industry for two decades and has won two Kerala State Film Awards and one Filmfare Best Actress award (South).