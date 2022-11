Even as Bollywood star Varun Dhawan gears up for the release of his next movie, the horror comedy, Bhediya – Indian cinema's first werewolf movie, the actor has dropped a ball about his desire to work in South movies, the Tamil film industry and Telugu cinema to be specific, which has got the industry, media and trade buzzing. While attending the recent India Today Conclave, Varun passed several statements about how he wanted to work in both Tamil movies and Telugu films right from the time he had debut in Bollywood while also naming a list of South filmmakers high on his wishlist.