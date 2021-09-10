Bheemla Nayak, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh and more: Power Star Pawan Kalyan's sensational slate of upcoming box office biggies

The Power Star of Tollywood, recently celebrated his 50th birthday. On the occasion of his special day, we saw several filmmakers announcing their biggies with him. Known as the box office champion, the massy star showed his power among the masses, when his last film Vakeel Saab turned out to be a blockbuster despite releasing amid pandemic and with the capacity of 50 per cent occupancy. The actor currently has four films under his belt and looking at the crew of these ventures, we surely think that they will be record-smashers... Also Read - Trending South news today: Pawan Kalyan's massy first look from Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh sends fans into a frenzy, Kangana Ranaut expresses her desire to work with Prabhas again and more

Bheemla Nayak

In this massy action-entertainer, Pawan Kalyan will play the titular role of a police officer. Directed by Saagar K. Chandra, the film also features Rana Daggubati and in pivotal roles. It is the remake of Malayalam hit Ayyapanum Koshiyum, which featured and in pivotal roles. It is set to hit the screens during the Makar Sankranthi weekend and will clash with Prabhas' Radhe Shyam and 's Sarkaru Vaari Paata at the box office. Also Read - Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh First look: Pawan Kalyan comes back in his vintage and signature style as a mass hero for director Harish Shankar

Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Pawan Kalyan has joined hands with director Krish for this period drama, where he plays the central character of a 'legendary heroic outlaw.' It is set in the period of the 17th century against the backdrop of the Mughals and Qutub Shahi's era. The film also features Nidhii Agerwal in a lead role and will hit the screens on April 29, 2022.

Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh

The makers of Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh recently dropped the first look of PSPK, where we saw the actor in a massy avatar. The film marks the second collaboration between Pawan Kalyan and director Harish Shankar after Gabbar Singh, which is one biggest Telugu hits of all-time. It is bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers.

PSPK 29

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy director has come on board as the captain of the ship for PSPK 29. The film is produced by SRT Entertainments and Ram Talluri. The screenplay of the untitled project will be written by Vakkantham Vamsi. The film is said to be an action-oriented social drama.