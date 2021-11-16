A box office clash is always something that the audience waits for with bated breath, but it's also something that the film industry, be it of any language, as well as the trade approaches with a considerable amount of trepidation. Now, another huge box office clash is on the way, this time in the Telugu film industry between a huge superstar and an upcoming star – we're talking about Power Star Pawan Kalyan in terms of the former and Rebel Star Prabhas, when it comes to the latter as their films, Bheemla Nayak and Radhe Shyam are set for to lock horns during the same week. Also Read - Abhishek Bachchan walks out of Ayyappanum Koshiyum Hindi remake costarring John Abraham? Here's what we know

There was a lot of speculation that the makers of Bheemla Nayak may postpone its release date to avoid clashing with Radhe Shyam, but alas, all said speculations can now be laid to rest as the producers, Sithara Entertainments, have confirmed that the movie will be arriving on 12th January 2022 as planned with their latest tweet. Taking to their official Twitter handle, Sithara Entertainments posted: "POWER STORM Reporting in theatres from 12th Jan, 2022! #BheemlaNayak taking charge this Sankranthi at theatres near you!Fire @PawanKalyan @RanaDaggubati #Trivikram @saagar_chandrak @MenenNithya @iamsamyuktha_ @MusicThaman @NavinNooli @vamsi84 @adityamusic ." Cheek out their tweet below:

Obviously, Pawan Kalyan will have the upper hand in this clash, being the far bigger star and all, besides still riding on only his high and Radhe Shyam carrying little to no buzz as opposed to Bheemla Nayak, which is an official remake of superhit Malayalam movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Bheemla Nayak also stars while Radhe Shyam, which releases two days later on 14th January 2022, costars as the female lead.