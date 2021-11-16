Bheemla Nayak: Pawan Kalyan confirms MEGA-CLASH with Prabhas' Radhe Shyam via this latest BLOCKBUSTER announcement

Pawan Kalyyan will have the upper hand in this clash, being the far bigger star and all, besides Prabhas still riding on only his Baahubali high and Radhe Shyam carrying little to no buzz as opposed to Bheemla Nayak, which is an official remake of superhit Malayalam movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Bheemla Nayak also stars Rana Daggubati while Radhe Shyam costar Pooja Hegde.