Bheemla Nayak: Pawan Kalyan set to take huge dig at Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy by inviting THIS surprise guest at pre-release event

Bheemla Nayak is the official Telugu remake of critically and commercially successful Malayalam movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum, starring Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati in the roles of Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon