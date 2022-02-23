Bheemla Nayak: Pawan Kalyan starrer faces ire of Prithviraj and Sachy fan; calls it 'sacrilege' of Ayyappanum Koshiyum

For the uninitiated, Bheemla Nayak is the official Telugu remake of critically and commercially successful Malayalam movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum, starring Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati in the roles of Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon