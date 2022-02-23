The Bheemla Nayak trailer dropped on Monday, 21st February, and it goes without saying that Pawan Kalyan fans are over the moon with it. However, Rana Daggubati fans are said to be a tad disappointed as they feel it's an out-an-out Powerstar vehicle, with Pawan Kalyan completely overshadowing Rana Daggubati as opposed to the original Malayalam movie, Ayyappanum Koshiyum, where both Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon were dealt equal hands. However, that's only the tip of the iceberg as the real ire is being spewed by Malayalam fans of Ayyappanum Koshiyum, and of Prithviraj and writer-Director Sachy in particular. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Shaakuntalam star Samantha Ruth Prabhu schools fan, Amitabh Bachchan joins Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam and more

As per a report in Indian Exprress and The Anand Market, a fan has taken extreme offense to how Bheemla Nayak tarnishes the reputation and core essence of Ayyappanum Koshiyum, claiming that the trailer seems a far cry from the original, evoking neither the commentary on class divide between and nor making any of the broader statements on social, political or psychological issues that the Malayalam movie had made. Finding to be another mainstream vehicle to showcase Powerstar , with just playing second fiddle, the writer expresses shock and sadness over how it's a sacrilege to the legacy of the late Sachy.

Watch the Bheemla Nayak trailer below:

Recently, the Bheemla Nayak pre-release event was also held on 21st February, the day of the trailer launch. Pawan Kalyan, who generally isn't known for getting chief guests for his events like most other Telugu film industry stars seemed to be making an exception this time as word had spread that he had supposedly invited K.T. Rama Rao aka KTR, the Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Industries and Commerce, and Information Technology of Telangana, to grace the Bheemla Nayak event as the chief guest.