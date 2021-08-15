Telugu superstars Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati will soon be seen in the movie, Bheemla Nayak. On the occasion of Independence Day, the makers gave a surprise to fans as they announced the title of the movie, and also shared a first glimpse. The film also stars Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati in a pivotal role. In the video, we can see Bheem (Pawan Kalyan) dressed in a black shirt and grey lungi. He is seen challenging his rival Danny aka Daniel Shankar in his style. Fans are going gaga as Pawan Kalyan looks sensational. It is evident that he will pack a punch at the theatres. Now, one of the top trends worldwide is #GlimpseOfBheemlaNayak. The dialogue, Aey Danny Bayataku Rara Kodaka, is winning over one and all. Thaman's background score has just added to the impact.

The actor was last seen in the movie, Vakeel Saab, which was a remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Pink. The movie and his performance got a lot of appreciation. This is what fans are saying about Bheemla Nayak.

Arachakam Amma Mogudu ??? BEZAWADA GADDA KALYAN BABU ADDA???? Sankranthi Nayak #BheemlaNayak ?#GlimpseOfBheemlaNayak pic.twitter.com/M8Xhe8UO4k — Ardent PawanKalyan Fans™ (@ArdentPSPKFans) August 15, 2021

@MusicThaman anna aa BGM enti anna assalu ?????? vereee level ????? power star attitude vereee level ?? #BheemlaNayak pic.twitter.com/zXPCcAFQYR — PawanKalyan (@KalyanPSPK1433) August 15, 2021

The script of Bheemla Nayak is written by Trivikram Srinivas who has made blockbusters in the Telugu film industry. The cinematography is by Ravi K Chandran. Editing of the film will be done by National Award winner Naveen Nooli. Naga Vamsi is the producer under his banner Sitara Entertainments.