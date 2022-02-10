Bheemla Nayak, the Telugu remake of critically and commercially successful Malayalam movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum, starring and in the roles of and , was all set to release on 25th February. However, there's strong chatter with Telugu film industry, trade and media circles that the movie might get postponed to 1st April due to theatrical restrictions that are still in effect in the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. That being said, new reports are streaming in, which suggest that Bheemla Nayak might meet its 25th February release date after all, even though there's been no official word despite the intended date being merely two weeks away. Also Read - Gangubai Kathiawadi, Radhe Shyam and 7 other Bollywood and South biggies that'll tussle at the box office in February and March

To achieve some clarity on the subject, BollywoodLife got in touch with a well-placed source within Telugu cinema circles, who apprised us that the aforementioned new reports have been emerging, owing to the decision that's expected to be made today, 10th February, on the GO concerning movie ticket prices that has been a simmering topic of contention for some time now between the Andhra Pradesh government and Telugu film industry. Also Read - Ajith in Valimai, Yash in KGF 2, Thalapathy Vijay in Beast and seven more South superstars who nailed their FIRST LOOKS – view pics

For the uninitiated, the AP state government has forced an extremely low cap (unconstitutionally, if we might add) on ticket prices throughout the state, leading to box office collections of recent biggies being affected, with even Pushpa, Akhanda and Shyam Singha Roy makers admitting their movies would've collected way more were it not for the unreasonable ticket pricing, especially considering that cinema hall ticket rates in South territories are already lower to begin with than what they are in the Hindi belt. Also Read - Sivakarthikeyan starrer Don to avoid clash with RRR; eyeing this new release date? [EXCLUSIVE]

Furthermore, both the night curfew and 50% occupancy is expected to be lifted soon from both Telugu states, which is why our source informs us that the release date of Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati starrer Bheemla Nayak should be declared today, 10th February, itself, and it wouldn't be surprising if the makers opt for the already pre-designated date of 25th February.