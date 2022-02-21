is one of the biggest stars down South. The actor is known for his acting chops and fans desperately wait for his films to hit the theatres. As a treat to his fans, the actor has also ventured into politics. He is going to contestant elections in the year 2024. Currently, he has also been busy rallying in different states. However, the actor recently faced a small mishap. While waving to his fans during a rally, Pawan Kalyan tripped and fell on the car. He was standing upon a car and that's when this incident took place. His video has gone viral on social media as his fans expressed concern and also heaved a sigh of relief as a major mishap got averted. Also Read - Bheemla Nayak: Pawan Kalyan set to take huge dig at Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy by inviting THIS surprise guest at pre-release event

On the work front, Pawan Kalyan is looking forward to the release of his film Bheemla Nayak. The film is set to release on February 25, 2022 as the same day as 's Gangubai Kathiawadi. Post the theatrical release it is being stated that the film will release on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. The makers are said to have made a major deal with OTT giant and Bheemla Nayak is said to have been sold for Rs 70 crores. There is no official confirmation as yet.

The film is directed by Sagar K Chandra. Bheemla Nayak is a remake of Malayalam's super hit action drama titled Ayyappanum Koshiyum and also stars in a pivotal role. Fans are super excited to watch this one in theatres.