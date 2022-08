After much deliberation and to and fro, Bhola Shankar, the eagerly awaited Telugu movie headlined by none other than Megastar Chiranjeevi, has locked its release date. Bhola Shankar, which costars Keerthy Suresh and Tamannaah Bhatia, will makes its way into theatres nest year, 14th April 2023. The big-budget Telugu film, starring Chiranjeevi, is directed by Meher Ramesh and produced by AK Entertainments. The producers of Bhola Shankar made the announcement on Twitter a day prior to the occasion of Chiranjeevi's 67th birthday, thus giving all Chiranjeevi fans a huge birthday treat in advance. Also Read - Tamannaah Bhatia leaves fans stunned with her beauty at a recent event; but netizens question her weird dress [Watch Video]

Chiranjeevi starrer Bhola Shankar release date

Taking to their official Twitter handle, the producers of Bhola Shankar, AK Entertainments, shared a special birthday poster of Chiranjeevi from the film while announcing the release date as 14th April 2023. The post was captioned: “Wishing The Swagster of INDIAN CINEMA Mega Star (star in emoji) @KChiruTweets A Very Happy Birthday (followed by a heart emoji engulfed in flames). #BholaShankar ARRIVING in theatres Worldwide on 14th April 2023 (followed by a rock hand symbol emoji). #HBDMegastarChiranjeevi @MeherRamesh @AnilSunkara1 @tamannaahspeaks @KeerthyOfficial @AKentsOfficial @BholaaShankar .” Check it out below: Also Read - Acharya Megastar Chiranjeevi wants his iconic Tollywood film family to resemble THIS legendary Bollywood Khandaan

Bhola Shankar cast

Besides Chiranjeevi, Keerthy Suresh and Tamannaah Bhatia, Bhola Shankar also features Rashmi Gautam, Sreemukhi, Murali Sharma, Pragathi, Vennela Kishore, Rao Ramesh, Krishna Murali Posani, Raghu Babu, P. Ravi Shankar, Tulasi and others in strong supporting roles. Word is tha it's not being mounted as a pan-India film since it almost only features actors from the South. Also Read - Bhola Shankar: Chiranjeevi's rugged look from the film unveiled; fans pour love on twitter