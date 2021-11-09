Bholaa Shankar: ITS' OFFICIAL! Tamannaah Bhatia to romance Chiranjeevi in the Telugu remake of Thala Ajith's Vedalam

After Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, has announced his reunion with megastar in Meher Ramesh's upcoming venture Bholaa Shankar, which also features in a lead role. The film, which is the remake of Thala Ajith's blockbuster, Vedalam, will be launched on November 11 at 7: 45 am while the regular shooting will commence from November 15. Sharing the news of coming on board for the mega project, Tamannaah tweeted, "Honored and ecstatic to be a part of the MEGA MASSIVE MOVIE #BholaaShankar Can't wait to share the screen with @KChiruTweets sir once again! Bring it on @MeherRamesh

Gaaru!" Also Read - Trending South news today: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's advice post divorce with Naga Chaitanya, Chiranjeevi and Keerthy Suresh's Bholaa Shankar to have a mega launch and more

The plot will narrate the sentimental bond between the siblings played by Chiranjeevi and Keerthy Suresh. Produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under the banner of AK Entertainment, the music of the film will be composed by Mahati Swara Sagar. It will hit the screens in 2022. Also Read - Bholaa Shankar: Thala Ajith's Vedalam Telugu remake featuring Chiranjeevi and Keerthy Suresh to have a mega launch on THIS auspicious day

Meanwhile, Tamannaah Bhatia will be next seen in F3, which also features Venkatesh, and Mehreen Pirzada in lead roles. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film also features in a key role and the music is composed by DSP. It is set to hit the screens on February 25, 2022. On the other hand, Chiranjeevi is gearing up for the release of Acharya, which also stars , and in key roles, is directed by Janatha Garage and helmer and produced under the banners of Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainments. It also stars , and Pooja Hegde in pivotal roles. Apparently, Ram Charan, who is playing the role of Siddha will have a heroic entry at the interval point and will get a great amount of screen time in the second-half of the film. Acharya is scheduled to release on February4, 2022.