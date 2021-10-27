Bholaa Shankar: Thala Ajith's Vedalam Telugu remake featuring Chiranjeevi and Keerthy Suresh to have a mega launch on THIS auspicious day

Well, it's a great news for all fans as the makers of Bholaa Shankar dropped a big update about the film. The remake of Thala Ajith's blockbuster Vedalam, which is directed by Meher Ramesh, will be launched on November 11 at 7: 45 am while the regular shooting will commence from November 15. The film also features National-award winning actress in a lead role, who has stepped in the shoes of Lakshmi Menon for the remake. The plot will narrate the sentimental bond between the siblings played by the leading duo. Produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under the banner of AK Entertainment, the music of the film will be composed by Mahati Swara Sagar. It will hit the screens in 2022.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi is gearing up for the release of Acharya, which also stars , and in key roles, is directed by Janatha Garage and helmer and produced under the banners of Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainments. It also stars , and in pivotal roles. Apparently, Ram Charan, who is playing the role of Siddha will have a heroic entry at the interval point and will get a great amount of screen time in the second-half of the film. Acharya is scheduled to release on February4, 2022.