BIG NEWS! Vamshi Paidipally officially announces Thalapathy 66 with megastar Thalapathy Vijay and producer Dil Raju – deets inside

And it's a big news for all Thalapathy Vijay fans as popular production banner Sri Venkateswara Creations officially announced Thalapathy 66 with the megastar, which will be directed by Vamshi Paidipally. Known for directing films like Brindavanam, , Maharshi and others, Vamshi will collaborate for the first time with Thalapathy Vijay for this bilingual project, which will also mark the first Tamil production venture of SVC. The film is expected to go on floors once Thalapathy Vijay wraps up the shooting of Beast. We are expecting the makers to soon announce the rest of the cast and crew of Thalapathy 66.

#Thalapathy66... Sharing with you all an exciting update about my next film with The #Thalapathy @actorvijay Sir, Produced by #DilRaju garu & #Shirish garu under my home banner @SVC_official pic.twitter.com/R24UhFGNlW — Vamshi Paidipally (@directorvamshi) September 26, 2021

As per the reports, the actor has charged a whopping amount of Rs 115-120 crore for this project, which will make him the highest-paid Tamil star. The production house will target to release the film in Diwali next year. Interestingly, Thalapathy Vijay has delivered several Diwali blockbusters in the past, which includes Mersal, Sarkar, Bigil and others.

Talking about Thalapathy Vijay's Beast,, it also features and Yogi Babu in key roles. The film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar (known for helming Nayanthara's Kolamavu Kokila and Sivakarthikeyan's Doctor) and produced under the banner of Sun Pictures. It marks the Kollywood debut of the Housefull 4 actress. Beast marks the fourth collaboration between Thalapathy Vijay and Sun Pictures after Vettaikaaran, Sura and Sarkar. The music of the film will be composed by . The film is scheduled to hit the screens in 2022. So, what are your thoughts on the upcoming biggies of Thalapathy Vijay? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.