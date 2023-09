Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s latest film Kushi released last Friday in theaters. The film marks the duo’s first time big screen collaboration together. While Samantha and Vijay were seen attending the audio launch event together, Samantha skipped the promotions of her film on Bigg Boss Telugu season 7. The show is hosted by Samantha’s ex-father-in-law Nagarjuna Akkineni. As Vijay promoted the film solo on the show, Nagarjuna was surprised by Samantha’s absence on the show. In a viral video, Nagarjuna asked Vijay why Samantha skipped promoting Kushi on his show. Also Read - Kushi box office collection day 1: Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's chemistry is a winner

Nagarjuna questions Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s absence on Bigg Boss Telugu 7

When Vijay came for the promotions of Kushi on Bigg Boss Tamil 7, host Nagarjuna quizzed him about Samantha's absence from the show. The actor, who was looking forward to meeting Samantha, was taken aback by her absence from the show.

"Where is your heroine, Samantha?" the actor asked the Liger star, to which Vijay explained that Samantha skipped the promotions of Kushi to travel to the US and focus on her health.

Nagarjuna went on to praise Vijay as an actor and also lauded Samantha’s acting prowess. “You are a fantastic actor. She is a very good actress and you both together make for an amazing pair,” the veteran said during the promotions. Watch video:

When Nagarjuna called Samantha his daughter

Despite her divorce with Naga Chaitanya, Samantha shares a close bond with Nagarjuna Akkineni. The veteran actor has been a father figure in Samantha’s life and the duo keep in touch.

In an old interview with Man Stars, Nagarjuna had said that Samantha is like a daughter to him. "Samantha is my child only. We have met professionally before and I always admired her professionalism, acting talent. I am a big fan of what a job she has done. The bond we had in a film we worked together was amazing. The admiration for her after she became my daughter-in-law continues,” the actor said.

He further added, "I look at her in awe of what she has achieved. She is fantastic. Our bond is very very close. Take out the 'in-law' . She is like a daughter to me.”