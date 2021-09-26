On July 24, Bigg Boss Tamil 2 fame Yashika Aannand had met with a brutal car accident while she was driving to Chennai from Mahabalipuram with three of her best friends. Her car had collided with a railing and crashed into a roadside pit. Yashika, who was at the driving seat, had suffered multiple fractures in her arm, leg and hip. While two of her male friends suffered serious injuries, her other best friend identified as 28-year-old Vallichatti Bhavani passed away in the mishap. Also Read - Bigg Boss Tamil: Tharshan REFUTES ex-fiance Sanam Shetty’s police complaint of fraud and harassment; says, 'It’s she who’s harassing me'

Yashika was being treated at a private hospital in Chennai and she had said that she will not be able to stand or walk for the next five months. The actress has finally got back on her feet two months after suffering multiple fractures in the car accident.

Actor Ashok Kumar took to Twitter to share an update on Yashika's health and said that she is recovering well. She posted a selfie with his wife and Yashika and wrote, "Met my tigress #bestie friend with her parents & my beloved #sharaniya Proud to see Yashika face the turmoil, both emotional & physical with grace! Recovering soon & growing as a person with grit & stability Wishing U speedy recovery & a blessed life ahead GODBLESS U Kanna."

Met my tigress #bestie frnd with her parents & my beloved #sharaniya Proud to see @iamyashikaanand face d turmoil,both emotional & physical with grace!

Recovering soon & growing as a person with grit & stability

Wishing U speedy recovery & a blessed life ahead GODBLESS U kanna pic.twitter.com/BEjMGESUIG — ACTOR ASHOK KUMAR (@ashokactor) September 26, 2021

Last month, Yashika had expressed her grief over losing her best friend Bhavani in the accident. "In my life, I never thought I would be the reason for u to not be with us today! Rip my beautiful angel. Love u abundantly,” She had posted on Instagram.

She added, "I really can’t express what I’m going through right now! I will forever feel guilty to be alive !! I don’t know if I should thank god for saving me from that tragic accident or blame god whole my life for taking away my bestest friend away from me. I really miss u each second Pavani. I know you can never forgive me!! I’m really sorry I put your family in such a horrible situation. Just know I miss u each second and I’m forever guilty to be alive. Hope your soul rests in peace. I pray you come back to me !! Hope someday your family forgives me ! I’II forever cherish our memories paw!”