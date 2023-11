Bigg Boss Tamil 7 viewers are fuming. Actor Pradeep Antony of Aruvi, Vaazhl and other movies are ousted by a red card. Netizens and general audience had started loving Pradeep Antony on the show. The young man spoke fearlessly and took on the housemates head on in arguments rather than back-biting. But the elimination happened via a red card and housemates evicted him from Bigg Boss Tamil 7. They said that Pradeep Antony was a risk to the women on the show. Social media is blasting fake feminists, and those who did character assassination of Pradeep Antony on the show. His friends have come up with show on solidarity on social media.

Now, many fans have said that they did not expect this from Kamal Haasan. They said he was unfair and they would be boycotting Bigg Boss Tamil 7 and upcoming seasons of the show. Others said he was in no position to talk about the safety of women. The superstar is being trolled badly on social media. Take a look at the reactions...

The only reason for Pradeep eviction They were with their Scripted winner But, Pradeep came out of syllabus with Massive public support ?#BiggBossTamil7 #PradeepAnthony #Pradeep? #pradeep pic.twitter.com/0hmS9QO68q — Troll Mafia (@offl_trollmafia) November 4, 2023

Pradeep haters who spread hatred taht Pradeep is misbehaving with girls, pls stop spreading your stupid thoughts.He is a aspiring director he is always living with a vision,everything he sees like a movie.Pls stop negativity.Nixon is abuser pic.twitter.com/q9H0mTx5Y0 — rekha (@rekha67030822) November 3, 2023

Even in court they give some time to both sides to present their case.but #KamalHaasan won't listen to the victim side in the #BiggBossTamil7 house.Because he decided already.this procedure just make a drama purpose only. #PradeepAnthony#UnFairEvictionOfPradeep @vijaytelevision pic.twitter.com/QL51fHoTfm — J∆MEERĐEEN (@jameerALdeen) November 5, 2023

பிரதீப் அ கெட்டவன் னு சொல்ல இங்க எவனும் நல்லவன் இல்ல, அவர் ஒன்னும் மத்தவங்கள மாரி நடிக்கல, அது தான் அவரோட ரியாலிட்டி, கேரக்டர், we support @pradeepantony?? — Senthamizhan thamizhan (@Senthamizh2605) November 5, 2023

It is being said that Pradeep Antony might make a comeback on the show as a wild card. The show is mid-way through the season.