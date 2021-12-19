Bigg Boss Telugu 5 GRAND FINALE: Alia Bhatt sends audience into frenzy as she mouths Nandamuri Balakrishna's viral dialogue 'Dhabidi Dhibide' from Simhaa

On the grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 5, Alia Bhatt utters Nandamuri Balakrishna's viral 'Dhabidi Dhibide' dialogue from Simhaa and the audience went crazy with her dialogue delivery.