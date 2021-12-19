recently graced the grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 and sent the audience into frenzy when she mouthed 's viral dialogue 'Dhabidi Dhibide' from Simhaa. Also Read - Year Ender 2021: Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and more, a look at Breakthrough actors of the year

During the episode, Alia, who is to allure the audience in RRR, was seen interacting with the finalists of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. As a part of the promo, Alia utters the viral dialogue from Simhaa and when she did, the audience went crazy with her dialogue delivery. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan and Tejasswi Prakash have a heated argument over Abhijit Bichukale vs Devoleena Bhattacharjee kiss controversy – deets inside

RRR director SS Rajamouli with Bollywood stars and Alia Bhatt are to appear on the show, while director , Rashmika Mandanna, and from the Pushpa team are also seen in the promos of the upcoming finale event. Shyam Singha Roy stars Nani, , and Krithi Shetty are also among the guests who enter the Bigg Boss house at the grand finale event. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Fans SLAM Salman Khan for blaming Devoleena Bhattacharjee over her kiss controversy with Abhijit Bichukale – see Twitter reactions

With many more performances by , Rahul Sipligunj, Arun Kaundinya, and the ex-contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 5, the promos have raised the buzz around the finale event.

and Jr NTR are also among the guests who are expected to attend the Live event of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 grand finale. '83' actor Ranveer Singh is to be on the stage as well, while will interact on the show via video conference.

VJ Sunny, singer Sreerama Chandra and Shanmukh Jaswanth are in the race to win the title, as Siri and Manas are eliminated from the list.