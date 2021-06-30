Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Is Rana Daggubati the frontrunner to replace Nagarjuna on the show?

Bigg Boss' Telugu version is a huge success on the TRP charts. We have seen the craze around the show in the seasons involving Kushal Manda and Abijeet. Now, all eyes are on Bigg Boss 5. The makers have begun their work in finalising the contestants for the show. But the issue is about the host. In the past, we have seen Telugu superstars like Nagarjuna, Nani and Junior NTR hosting Bigg Boss. It seems Nagarjuna is the most popular choice won't return for the fifth season. He hosted seasons three and four. It seems Nagarjuna told the show makers that he is too busy with his film projects and may not have time to squeeze in the reality show. Also Read - On Nandamuri Balakrishna's birthday, fans get a gift in form of a new film #NBK107

As per Gulte.com, the makers are in talks with Rana Daggubati. He is their first choice to be the host. It seems Rana Daggubati is also excited at the idea and wants to host the show. We know that his hosting skills are too good. In the past, he has hosted IIFA and SIIMA award shows. His chat show No 1 Yaari was also a huge success. If he comes to Bigg Boss, it will be a huge treat for all fans of Baahubali's Bhallaladeva. As of now, people are waiting for the official confirmation from Endemol and the actor's team. Also Read - #NTR31: Prashanth Neel confirms film with Junior NTR; says, 'Can't wait to make this one'

Rana Daggubati was last seen in the movie, Haathi Mere Saathi. The film also starred Zoya Hussain and Vishnu Vishal. It was about wildlife conservation as natural habit gets encroached in the name of development. Fans are also looking forward to Virata Parvam. He will be working with Sai Pallavi for the first time. The handsome hunk takes on the role of a Naxal leader in the film, which is set in the Telangana uprising of the 1990's. Rana Daggubati is also finalised for the remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Also Read - RRR: New intense poster of Jr. NTR as Komaram Bheem to be unveiled on the actor's birthday – deets inside