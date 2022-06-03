is one of the most popular actress we have. She has been a part of many films and was even seen in The Family Man 2 as the antagonist. Now, according to the latest buzz, the actress has been signed for Bigg Boss Telugu 6. If this is true, she will be replacing her ex father-in-law Nagarjuna Akkineni. We will have to wait for an official word though. It can be recalled that in 2020, Samantha Ruth Prabhu had hosted a special episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 4. Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan massively trolled for her dressing sense and makeup; ‘Please change your stylist,’ say fans

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on fitness

Meanwhile, Samantha is one actress who takes her fitness sessions pretty seriously. In a past Instagram post, she had written, "Taking my clean living journey, one step ahead with single hand planks. The best part about my fitness journey has been the balance it has brought into my life, both physically and mentally. And I am grateful for what this journey has taught me…Clean, plant-based nutrition makes your body stronger and healthier."

She had added that her favourites are veggies, fresh from her garden and plant protein. She had written that fitness is not a destination, but a journey towards a better version of yourself. "Emotional & mental wellness are as important as physical wellness," the actress had written.

The actress was seen in Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film also featured Nayanthara and . Talking about her upcoming film, Samantha will be seen with in Kushi. It is believed to be a romantic film. The cast of the film shot in Kashmir recently.