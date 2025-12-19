Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Army Official Kalyan Padala gets serious head injury days before…

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Kalyan Padala has been seriously injured just a few days before the grand finale. Read to know more.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: The grand finale of the 9th season of Bigg Boss Telugu is set to happen soon. But ahead of the big day, a tragedy hits the house as an unfortunate event occurs. As per reports, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 finalist Kalyan Padala (who was an ex-Army official) sustained an injury during a task. Now, the question arises if it will affect his winning chance. According to a Deccan Chronicle report, Kaylan sustained a head injury during one of the tasks inside the house. Reports claim that his head injury is quite serious. He was immediately rushed to the medical room in the house. Now, reports suggest that the contestant is in talks with the makers about whether he will continue his final journey or not.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 voting trend

Kalyan is currently leading the unofficial voting trend. It is expected that Kalyan and Thanuja will enter top 2. Many fans and followers are already calling him the winner of the season. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Finale Episode Date And Time

The grand finale episode is set to go on air on December 21, which brings the season to a thrilling conclusion. The episode will begin at 7 pm IST. It will be available live on Star Maa. The show is slated to stream on JioHotstar. Viewers across the nation can watch the show with their family to know who will lift the trophy this season.

Top 5 finalists of Bigg Boss Telugu 9

The top 5 finalists of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 are Kalyan Padala, Thanuja Puttaswamy, Sanjjanaa Galrani, Demon Pavan and Emamanuel.

This season total of 22 contestants were in the house, which includes Emmanuel, Kalyan, Pavan, Sanjjana, Thanuja, Bharani, Suman, Rithu, Divya, Gaurav, Nikhil, Srinivas, Ramu, Madhuri, Ramya, Ayesha, Srija, Flora, Harish, Priya, Manish and Shrasti. This time, seven contenders entered the show as wild card entries, including Divya Nikitha Velamuri as a commoner, Ramya Moksha, Sreenivasa Sayee, Madhuri Divvala, Nikhil Nair, Aysha Zeenath and Gaurav Gupta.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 premiered earlier this year. The show went on air on September 7 on Star Maa and JioHotstar. Telugu superstar Nagarjuna has been hosting the season. He has been in the shoes of hosting since the seventh season in a row. The concept of this season was Ranarangam with two houses, one for celebrities and another house, where commoners can live.

