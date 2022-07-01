Bill Gates becomes a Mahesh Babu fan; shares his experience of meeting the Telugu superstar

The south superstar Mahesh Babu is right now vacationing in New York along with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and his kids. The actor bumped into Mr Bill Gates and even shared a picture of meeting the richest man alive. he took to his Instagram and wrote, " Had the pleasure of meeting Mr. @BillGates! One of the greatest visionaries this world has seen... and yet the most humble! Truly an inspiration!!". Bill Gates who was inspired and happy to meet Mahesh Babu started following him on social media and responded to his tweet, " Being in New York is always fun – you never know who you’ll run into. It was great meeting you and Namrata!". The internet is going bonkers over seeing Mahesh Babu and Bill Gates bond. Indeed Mahesh Babu makes his fans everywhere he goes and Bill Gate is one classic example. Also Read - Alia Bhatt to Sridevi; B-town actresses who completed their film commitments during their pregnancy

Being in New York is always fun – you never know who you’ll run into. It was great meeting you and Namrata! https://t.co/qBykgcXDS6 — Bill Gates (@BillGates) June 30, 2022

Mahesh Babu on not working in Hindi cinema

Mahesh Babu is one of the most successful and popular celebrities in India. And not many enjoy stardom as he does. Recently Mahesh Babu was in the headlines after he made a statement of Bollywood cannot afford him. The actor has received a lot of backlash for the same. On not working in Hindi films, Mahesh Babu had said, " I did get a lot of offers in Hindi, but I don't think they can afford me. I don't want to waste my time working in an industry which can't afford me. The stardom and the respect I get here (in the South) are huge, so I never really thought of leaving my industry and going to some other industry. I have always thought of doing films and becoming bigger. My dream is coming true now and I can't be happier".

While later the Telugu superstar clarified that he is happy working in Telegu cinema as he is emotionally attached to his audience and they understand him and his emotions.