Blackpink fame Lisa's new album Lalisa gets a thumbs up from Rashmika Mandanna; Korean media goes gaga over the latter

Blackpink's Lisa has come out with her new solo, Lisa Lalisa. The song, which is a peppy dance track is shattering records worldwide. Lisa Lalisa is a dance number where the young lady has slayed with her dance moves, vocals and impeccable styling. The highlight is the pole dance as Lalisa looks like a complete diva in it. Well, she has a huge fan in Rashmika Mandanna. It is a known fact that the Mission Majnu actress is a fan of K-Pop. She has been following their music industry since a while now. It seems Rashmika Mandanna was doing an Instagram live where a fan asked her if she had heard Lisa-Lalisa song and that it was a banger. Rashmika asked in the affirmative and said yes, true.

She also went on to praise Lisa by calling her a rockstar. Well, she has proved that in the video. Besides the awesome choreography and catchy lyrics, Lalisa has paid tribute to her Thai roots in the video. It seems she has shown love towards her Blackpink squad as well. Lalisa Manobal hails from Thailand but works from South Korea. She is a part of YG Entertainment. Lalisa is the maknae of her group and everyone dotes on her.

The journey was not an easy one for her. Lalisa had to struggle to learn the language. Also, she faced criticism for her looks. As we know, Korean beauty standards are very different and she got some criticism. Lalisa who was born as Pranpriya Manobal changed her name on the advice of a fortune-teller. And her life changed post that. She is good friends with GOT7's Bambam who is also from Thailand. Blackpink is one of the top K-Pop groups with members like Jennie, Jisoo, Rose and Lalisa. Rashmika Mandanna's praise for Lalisa is a testimony of how strong women lift one another. Her gesture was even noted by leading Korean entertainment online publication, Koreaboo.