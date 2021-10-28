Due to the COVID-19 crisis, we saw several south films taking digital route. These ventures entertained us during the second wave with their gripping stories and amazing star performances. We had conducted our #BLBestOf6 poll to know your favourites among Tollywood, Kollywood and Mollywood and today we will declare the much-awaited results of it. So, let's check out... Also Read - #BLBestOf6: Squid Game, Money Heist 5, Sweet Tooth – vote for the Best Foreign Web Series in the first half of 2021

Best Film

Best Film

In this category, we saw films like Drishyam 2, Mandela, Cinema Bandi, Nayattu, The Great Indian Kitchen and Jathi Ratnalu competing against each other. To everyone's surprise, debutant director Praveen Kandregula's Cinema Bandi won the poll with 41 per cent followed by Drishyam 2, which garnered 27 per cent of votes. The plot of Cinema Bandi revolved around a group of young filmmakers try to make a film through a camera they found.

Best Actor

Young actor Naveen Polishetty has beaten big names like , , and to become the best actor with 40 per cent of votes. Power Star Pawan Kalyan got 30 per cent of votes in the poll for his performance in Vakeel Saab.

Best Actress

The Karnataka Crush, Rashmika Mandanna, who is now emerging as a pan-India actress has trumped Nayanthara, and other beauties to become the best actress for her performance in 's Sulthan, which was her Tamil debut.

Best Director

Coming to Best director category, we saw winning for his gripping direction in Mohanlal starrer Drishyam 2. Interestingly, he has also directed the Telugu remake of the film titled Drushyam 2, which features Venkatesh Daggubati in the lead role. Just like Malayalam version, even the Telugu version is expected to release on OTT platform.

