KGF 2: Sanjay Dutt's deadly new look as Adheera unveiled on his birthday; actor drops hint about the release of the Yash starrer

The makers of the upcoming pan-India film, KGF: Chapter 2, released a new poster, showing Sanjay Dutt's character Adheera in all his glory today, 29th July. The poster was released to mark the birthday celebration of Sanjay Dutt, who turns 62. Taking to their social media handles, Excel Entertainment shared the poster with a caption that stated, "'War is meant for progress, even the vultures will agree with me' - #Adheera, Happy Birthday @duttsanjay #KGFChapter2 @thenameisyash @prashanthneel @vkiragandur @hombalefilms @officialraveenatandon @srinidhi_shetty @vaaraahicc @prithvirajproductions @dreamwarriorpictures @laharimusic @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar #AAFilms ." Check out Sanju Baba's new, deadly look as Adheera in KGF 2 below:

also shared his new look on social media with caption, thanking all his fans and friends for their warm birthday wishes while also hinting at the release of the Yash starrer, indicating that the long-delayed wait for the movie owing to the theatrial shutdown borne out of the coronavirus pandemic, will be well worth it. "Thank you so much everyone for all the warm birthday wishes. Working on #KGFChapter2 has been amazing. I know you all have been waiting for the film's release for a long time and I assure you that it'll be worth the wait! #Adheera @thenameisyash @prashanthneel @vkiragandur @hombalefilms @officialraveenatandon @srinidhi_shetty @excelmovies @vaaraahicc @prithvirajproductions @dreamwarriorpictures @laharimusic ."

KGF: Chapter 2 is the sequel to Rocking Star Yash's 2018 blockbuster, KGF: Chapter 1. Besides Yash and Sanjay Dutt, KGF 2 also stars , Srinidhi Shetty, , Malavika Avinash and Achyuth Kumar in pivotal roles.