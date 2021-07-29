KGF 2: Sanjay Dutt's deadly new look as Adheera unveiled on his birthday; actor drops hint about the release of the Yash starrer

KGF: Chapter 2 is the sequel to Rocking Star Yash's 2018 blockbuster, KGF: Chapter 1. Besides Yash and Sanjay Dutt, KGF 2 also stars Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash and Achyuth Kumar in pivotal roles.