Thalaivi: New viral stills of Kangana Ranaut and Arvind Swami will make you excited for the film

starrer Thalaivi is one of the most anticipated films of the year. It was scheduled for an April 2021 release, but due to the pandemic situation in the country, the release of Thalaivi was postponed, indefinitely. New stills from the sets are have been leaked and are going viral on social media. The pictures feature Kangana Ranaut, Arvind Swami and other casts. Have a dekko at the pictures here:

For those not in the know, Kangana Ranaut plays the character of , former actress and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister who served six terms as the Chief. Arvind Swami has stepped into the role of MG Ramachandran's shoes. On the other hand, the cast of Thalaivi includes, as M Karunanidhi, Bhagyashree as Sandhya, as RM Veerappan, Madhu Bala as VN Janaki Ramachandran, Poorna as VK Sasikala to name a few.

Thalaivi is directed by AL Vijay. In an interview, the director had opened up on focusing on her journey throughout the life and not just the drama. He told the Times of India, "The film will focus on the journey of a woman who has been successful in a male-dominated world. The most beautiful thing about her is that she has a powerful mind and is very strong willed; she is an inspiration for many. There will be honesty in the biopic, not drama."

He had also revealed why he thinks that Kangana was apt to portray Jayalalithaa's role in the biopic. He said, "This is a pan India film, and Kangana is apt for the role. She is one of the biggest stars in India today and I think it is right that a top star plays the role of an important politician. This way, the story will also reach audiences across India. We consider this a pan-Indian film, not a regional one. There was a lot of discussion before the decision was made to cast Kangana; we met several people as well. She is extremely excited about the project and wants to portray her with utmost honesty. She is learning Tamil for the film and will also be part of a one-month workshop to get into the character."