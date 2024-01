Devara is Jr NTR's upcoming new film, starring Jhanvi Kapoor, and it is definitely one of the most anticipated movies of the year. After the magnum opus RRR, which was released in 2022, Jr NTR will be back in theatres after almost two years. Devara is a Telugu language action drama film directed by Koratala Siva. The film marks the south debut of Bollywood actress Jhanvi Kapoor and also features Saif Ali Khan as the main antagonist. While the actors and makers are pretty confident about the box office performance of the film, it seems that the road to box office success for Devara's Hindi version might not be too smooth. Also Read - Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration: Devara star Jr NTR to skip the ceremony due to THIS reason

Box Office Clash: Devara to compete with Ajay Devgn's Maidaan

Devara is scheduled to release this year on April 5. Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miya Chote Miya will release after few days on April 10. The makers of Devara like any other film maker wanted to avoid box office clash upon the release of their film, hence the news of Akshay Kumar starrer releasing around their film already made them worried. Now, it seems that the problems for Devara are all set to grow by leaps and bounds as Ajay Devgn's much anticipated film Maidaan will also release on Eid thus clashing with Akshay Kumar's Bade Miya Chote Miya at the box office. Trade expert Taran Adarsh announced the news on his social media. Check out the post below.

This certainly is not a good sign for Jr NTR's Devara. Both Akshay Kumar's Bade Miya Chote Miya and Ajay Devgn's Maidaan has the potential to perform exceptionally well at the box office. With two major Bollywood films releasing, will the hind audience prefer Jr NTR's Devara over both of them, is something which is bothering the makers of Devara.

Talking about Ajay Devgn's Maidaan, the film is a biographical sports drama directed by Amit Sharma and produced by Boney Kapoor. Apart from Ajay Devgn, the film also stars Gajraj Rao and Priyamani in key roles.