Who can forget Ram Charan's blockbuster film, Rangasthalam? Fans have loved him for his role in movie and still shower praises for his performance. Post that film, Ram Charan teamed up with Boyapati Srinu for high voltage action drama, Vinaya Videhya Rama. However, the film did not to do well as expected. In fact, it was a disaster at the box office. Both the actor and director were trolled by fans. People were highly disappointed with Ram Charan for doing the film. Now, as per reports, Boyapati Srinu is all set to team up with Kannada star Yash. It is being said that Boyapati Srinu uses Ram Charan's story for this film featuring the KGF: Chapter 1 star.

Some reports suggest that in the past, Boyapati Srinu had narrated this story to Ram Charan but the actor had rejected and asked Boyapati to come up with another story. Now, the same story is going to Yash. For the unversed, after Ram Charan rejected the story, Boyapati gave him Vinaya Videhya Rama which turned out to be the worst film of his career. Now, that the story is with Yash, it is being said that the KGF star is happy with the narration and has given green light. We can expect the official announcement any time soon. Yash is currently awaiting the release of KGF: Chapter 2 while fans are excited for Ram Charan's RRR.

RRR film which is directed by Rajamouli is all set to release in theatres on October 13. RRR stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, Shriya Saran, and Olivia Morris in pivotal roles. The music for the film has been composed by MM Keeravani and is produced by DVV Danayya under the DVV Entertainment banner. Jr NTR and Ram Charan were busy shooting for SS Rajamouli's RRR in Ukraine, Europe, but they came back to Hyderabad on August 18 and 19.