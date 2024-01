Annapoorani: Nayanthara's latest film has landed the makers and cast in legal trouble. The film revolves around the story of a character named Annapoorani, played by Nayanthara, who aspires to become a chef. The movie was released in theaters on December 1, 2023, and was recently made available on Netflix. However, certain scenes from the film have been accused of hurting religious sentiments by a Hindi political group. As a result, an FIR has been filed against the makers and cast of the film, leading to the trending of the hashtag boycott Netflix on social media platforms. Also Read - Jawan actress Nayanthara lands in legal trouble for promoting Love Jihad in Annapoorani?

For all the Entertainment News from the world of showbiz, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp Also Read - Anjali Arora, Akshara Singh, Nayanthara and more South and Bhojpuri actresses' leaked MMS videos that went viral

Nayanthara's film Annapoorani in legal trouble

The FIR lodged by the complainant mentions that the movie starring Nayanthara has hurt religious sentiment and portrayed Lord Ram in the wrong light. In the below scene, one can see how it is stated that Lord Ram and goddess Sita killed and ate animals during his time spent in the jungle. The scene below irks people, beating out their anger on social media. Check out the post below. Also Read - Nayanthara to Shruti Haasan: South Indian actresses who fell in love with married men

Trending Now

We are strictly warning you @NetflixIndia to immediately withdraw this evil movie of yours or else be ready to face legal consequences and @BajrangDalOrg style action.@ZeeStudios_ pic.twitter.com/AVX9h4jHQ6 — Shriraj Nair (@snshriraj) January 9, 2024

At present, there has been no statement from any of the actors or makers of Annapoorani regarding the recent controversy. It remains to be seen whether Netflix will actually halt the streaming of the film.

Check out this video of Nayanthara below:

Nayanthara listed in the most popular Tamil female stars

It's surprising that despite the controversy, South Indian actress Nayanthara's name emerged at the top of the list of most popular Female Tamil stars. In fact, she grabbed the number one spot. Along with Nayanthara, the list included actresses like Trisha, Samantha, Keerthy Suresh, Tamannaah Bhatia, and others. It will be interesting to see if Nayanthara's popularity will be affected by the recent controversy and if she will continue to remain in the top list.

On the work front, Nayanthara has two upcoming films: Test and Mannangatti Since 1960. She made her Bollywood debut last year in the film Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, and received rave reviews for her performance.