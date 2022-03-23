'BoycottRRRinKarnataka' trends as fans are upset over Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt starrer – here's why

SS Rajamouli's film RRR starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and others is just a couple of days away from the release. The Telugu film is said to be releasing in multiple languages including Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam. However, the film has courted controversy of a kind. 'BoycottRRRinKarnataka' is trending on Twitter. It seems there's no Kannada film ticket available for booking. Upset fans have taken to Twitter and called for a boycott of Rajamouli's film starring Ram, Taarak and Alia. Also Read - Here's how much the star cast of RRR charged for their roles, Junior NTR's fees will leave you speechless - Watch
It seems the bookings for RRR in the Kannada language is not available. And hence, furious fans have taken to their social media handle and expressed their anger. One of the tweets said that some of the previous films such as Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa and Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam also did the same. Fans think of this as an insult and have called for a boycott. Check out the tweets below: Also Read - Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt shoot at Varanasi Ghat for the film's last schedule - VIEW LEAKED PICS
Talking about RRR, this is the first film of SS Rajamouli after Baahubali: The Conclusion. The film has a huge excitement in the country. The promotions of RRR have been taking place across the country. Recently, the trio - Taarak, Ram and Rajamouli visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar and sought blessings ahead of their release. The film has super expectations. Also Read - Trending pics of the day: Celina Jaitly's awkward pose with Priyanka Chopra, Kylie Jenner's baby bump and more
Recently, the film is said to be made on a budget of Rs 336 crores. And this does not include the salaries of the cast and crew.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.