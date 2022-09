The father-son duo, and , recently set their foot in the Hindi film industry with and Laal Singh Chaddha. While Nagarjuna made his comeback in Hindi cinema after over two decades, Chaitanya made hisn Bollywood debut with 's film. While Brahmastra has kicked off with flying colours, Laal Singh Chaddha crashed hard at the box office even before it could take off. In his new interview, Nagarjuna has now opened up about son Naga Chaitanya's Laal Singh Chaddha failure. Also Read - Nagarjuna reveals the family has got over the divorce of Naga Chaitanya-Samantha Ruth Prabhu; says, 'It's out of our lives'

During his recent interaction with a news agency, Nagarjuna said that it is a bittersweet moment to see Brahmastra succeed and Laal Singh Chaddha fail. He wished Chaitanya's film would have worked too. However, Nagarjuna has taken it as an experience that his son might take it in his stride. Also Read - Brahmastra: Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt picks stylish yet comfortable orange color attire while promoting the film [Watch Video]

Nagarjuna said that when Chai told him that he was doing the remake of ' 1994 blockbuster , he told him not to expect to be recognised as a star, this film will show you as an actor. And Chai told Nagarjuna that he wants to be known as an actor too. Also Read - Brahmastra box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt film set to overtake Dangal as the all-time record holder in the South for Bollywood

Advertisement

We all have witnessed how Laal Singh Chaddha terribly bombed at the box office. The Aamir Khan starrer couldn't see the light of another day amid the boycott calls, which led the superstar to apologise to his fans if he has unintentionally hurt their sentiments. Naga Chaitanya may have had less screen time but it was crucial to build the storyline.

Meanwhile, Brahmastra has earned over Rs 200 crore worldwide in its opening weekend. The movie slowed down on weekdays but has remained steady as the word of mouth has slowly started to spread. The directorial features , , , Nagarjuna, and in a special cameo.