A grand event of Brahmastra was supposed to take place at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. But, it was canceled and later just a press conference was organised at a plush hotel in the city. The press conference was attended by SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Karan Johar, Nagarjuna, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt. Well, the grand event was canceled as Jr NTR fans came to the venue in huge numbers and there was no Police permission. The RRR star's fans are upset that the grand event was canceled, but at the press conference, Jr NTR apologised to his fans.

He told sorry to all his fans who wanted to see him at the event. The Telugu star requested everyone to bless Brahmastra. Jr NTR further stated that he likes many actors in the industry but only a few left a mark and one of them is .

He also stated that after Big B, it is Ranbir with whom he feels connected, and the Bollywood star's films inspire him. He praised Ranbir's Rockstar and said that it was really nice for him to share the stage with the actor in Hyderabad.

Jr NTR also praised his RRR co-star Alia and called her a ‘darling’. He said that she is one of the finest actors we have in the industry, and he shares a great bond with her.

At the press conference, SS Rajamouli revealed that they had planned the best event but couldn’t do it as they didn’t get Police permission due to Ganpati Visarjan. He further that the best thing about that event was that Ranbir’s elements were prepared and fireworks were planned. Rajamouli stated that they will do that at the success meet.