The team of Brahmastra, including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Director Ayan Mukerji, have dived headlong into the movie's promotions with the release date drawing near. Now, considering that Karan Johar is producing it, who believes in intense promotions and innovative marketing strategies for all movies bankrolled by his Dharma productions, it comes as no surprise that Brahmastra Part One Shiva has taken an innovate approach to further the pre-release buzz by roping eminent personalities from the South Indian film industry, especially Telugu cinema. After, SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR was the next to publicise the film in Hyderabad.

Brahmastra pre-release event cancelled due to Ganesh Chaturthi

A grand pre-release event for Brahmastra was planned yesterday, 2nd September, at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. However, the organisers as also the cast of the film, plus producer Karan Johar and special guest Jr. NTR, who had assembled for the same, had to cancel the event at the last moment and substitute it for an elaborate press conference at a plush hotel due to security concerns raised by the police. Apparently, the cops opined that most of their personnel were busy in coordinating Ganesh Chaturthi festivities in the city, which would've made it unfeasible to divert the necessary force for the multitudes of Jr NTR fans, who had gathered for the event.