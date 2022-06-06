Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer is one of the most anticipated films. The film has been delayed many times in the past. The makers of the film released its teaser recently and gave a glimpse of what fans can expect when the film releases. The trailer of the film will be out on June 15. Now, Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer RRR is one of the highest grossing Indian films and it was released this year. It made ₹1115 crore gross worldwide. Alia was seen in film and played a small yet important role. Now, in a recent interview, Ayan was asked if Brahmastra can beat the overseas box office numbers of RRR. Also Read - From Kiara Advani's bird phobia to Ajay Devgn being scared of lifts: A look at Bollywood celebs and their weird phobias

He said, "Certainly, with all humility, definitely, I think our ambition is larger than that (RRR) number overseas. And I hope that, as a key step with Disney coming on board, just our overseas distribution before it even crosses over to the western audience, I hope it's able to reach the subcontinent audience in the western world in a much wider fashion, so that we can actually see that return on box office numbers."

On the other hand, Ranbir said that with the film, they are attempting to create our own Marvel. He explained, "It's deep rooted in Indian culture, and we had the opportunity to create our own Marvel, which Ayan is trying to do with his Astraverse." The actor went on to say that any film, any good compelling story, made in our culture in an authentic way and in in a true form will connect to a large audience.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are a real-life couple. They got married in April this year. It will be interesting to see their chemistry in the film.