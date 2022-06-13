Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt starrer ropes in Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi for a SPECIAL role

Brahmastra makers had earlier roped in SS Rajamouli for promotions months in advance, and now, with Chiranjeevi joining the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer, it's clear that Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji is going all out to make a splash in the South