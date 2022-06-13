Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt starrer ropes in Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi for a SPECIAL role

The Director and lead star of Brahmastra, Ayan Mukerji and Ranbir Kapoor were earlier joined by SS Rajamouli to promote the movie months in advance, which isn't in the least bit surprising, considering that Karan Johar is producing it, who believes in intense promotions and innovative marketing strategies for all movies bankrolled by his Dharma productions. As a part of the first leg of promotional campaign, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji and SS Rajamouli were spotted in Vishakapatnam. And now, the makers have got the biggest superstarof all time in Telugu cinema, Chiranjeevi, in Brahmāstra Part One Shiva for a very special role. Also Read - Harleen Sethi, Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut and more; Bollywood actresses who took a sly dig at their ex-boyfriends

Chiranjeevi roped in for Brahmastra

makers had earlier roped in S.S. Rajamouli for promotions months in advance, which was quite a smart move truth be told as a.) It initiates anticipation for in the South, a market still largely untapped by Bollywood, and b.) It solidifies that anticipation by having SS Rajamouli appear in public. And now, with Chiranjeevi joining the and Alia Bhatt starrer, it's clear that producer Karan Johar and Director is going all out to make a splash in the South. There's also Nagarjuna who's a part of the all-star cast in a crucial role.

Chiranjeevi's role in Brahmastra

So, what is Megastar Chiranjeevi's role in Brahmastra? Well, he isn't acting in the movie per se, but it's been confirmed that the actor will be lending his voice to the Telugu version. So, for whose part will he be dubbing? Well, it isn't known yet, but since Nagarjuna will likely dub for his own lines in Telugu, and given that there's no other top male actor in the movie other than Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan, it's safe to say that Chiru will be lending his voice for one of those stars.

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva also stars Mouni Roy, and will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on 9th September.