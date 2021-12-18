Brahmastra: RRR director S.S. Rajamouli comes on board for all South versions of the Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt-Amitabh Bachchan starrer

Produced by Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures Brahmastra will release theatrically on 9th September 2022 across five Indian languages, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, with a stellar ensemble cast of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni