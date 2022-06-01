Brahmastra: SS Rajamouli is upset with Ayan Mukherji; says, 'I came to Mumbai twice after RRR release but…’

, director , and filmmaker SS Rajamouli were in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, May 31 for the promotions of yet-to-be-released Brahmastra. It is known to all that ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli is presenting Brahmastra in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, to help the film crack the south market, as did for franchise and RRR. But Rajamouli is upset with director Ayan Mukherji for not showing him the film before the release. Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan starrer finds vote of approval from SS Rajamouli; says, 'He's rocking as always'

During the promotions, Rajamouli shared some interesting anecdote with the media saying, "He has prepared a blockbuster film but still I have a complaint against him. I came to Mumbai twice after the release of RRR, but Ayan did not show the film to me. But he showed the entire film to my father. (He laughed) I am quite upset with him."

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, the trailer of the upcoming mythological fantasy adventure film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva will be unveiled on June 15. The makers recently made the announcement with regards to the trailer of the film through a special video which features Ranbir Kapoor, , , and Telugu superstar .

The VFX-heavy special video shows Ranbir as Shiva and Alia as Isha as the two get caught up in a furious storm. It also presents key elements of the Ayan Mukerji directorial as it piques the interest of the audience with its visuals and the star-studded powerful line-up. The trailer announcement came on the occasion of 100 days to the film's release.

The film is the first part of a fantasy trilogy based on the mythology of Lord Shiva and the all-powerful Brahmastra. As per the official synopsis of the film, 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' is "a new original cinematic universe inspired by deeply rooted concepts and tales in Indian mythology but set in the modern world, with epic storytelling of fantasy, adventure, good vs evil, love and hope; all told using cutting edge technology and never-seen-before visual spectacles."

Brahmastra will release in theatres on September 9 across 5 languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.