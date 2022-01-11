Earlier today, 11th January, Janhvi Kapoor announced to the world that she had tested positive for COVID-19 along with sister Khushi Kapoor. In fact, the two Kapoor sisters have been afflicted with COVID-19 since last Monday, 3rd January, and what's more, they've also all but recovered now, as revealed by Janhvi Kapoor, The Roohi actress herself provided all the updates about hers and sister Khushi Kapoor's COVID-19 battle and subsequent recovery in her new social media post, putting all her fans, well-wishers and industry insiders at ease. However, we've now learned that their father, producer Boney Kapoor, has also reportedly being afflicted with coronavirus. Also Read - Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa to enter Bollywood after 2023? This is what the stars foretell - EXCLUSIVE

A well-placed source has exclusively apprised BollywoodLife that , too, is down with COVID-19, following daughters and confirmed reports, albeit miles away in Chennai, where the producer was overseeing the final post-production touches of his film, Valimai, starring Thala Ajith, and directed by H. Vinoth, both of whom he had also collaborated with on 2019's Nerkonda Paarvai. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor confirms testing COVID positive with sister Khushi Kapoor; shares MAJOR health update – view pic

Apparently, he's now holed up under quarantine and our source further informs us that he plans to stay put in Chennai even after recovery and self-isolation to firstly complete whatever legwork remains of Valimai and secondly, he's been advised to not meet his daughters so soon since all three are on the road to recovery and neither should put the other in harm's way post their recovery period provided some semblance of the virus remains. Also Read - Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Malaika Arora and more: Meet the sensational bodycon QUEENS [VIEW PICS]

Sharing hers and younger sibling Khushi Kapoor's COVID-19 updates, Janhvi Kapoor had written on her Insta story: “Hey guys! So me and my sister tested positive for COVID-19 on the 3rd of January. We have now completed the BMC required days of home isolation and have both tested negative. First two days were tough, and then every other day got better. The only way to protect ourselves from this virus is to mask up and vaccinate! Take care everyone!!” Check it out below:

We wish the entire family a speedy recovery.