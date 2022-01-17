In the latest news, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa have announced their separation. The two of them took to their social handles and released a statement which read, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple as parents and well-wishers to each other The journey has been the growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting... Today we stand at a place were our paths separate... Dhanush and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this." Also Read - Funkaar: Kapil Sharma biopic announced; Fukrey franchise director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba on board – deets inside
Aishwaryaa put a caption on her post while announcing the separation asking fans to understand their decision. "No caption needed…only your understanding n your love necessary!" she said in the caption. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and other 7 celebrities who battled severe health issues
The news of their separation has left their fans in a shock. Just recently, a video of Dhanush and Aishwaryaa wherein the Maari actor is singing a song for her went viral. Fans are wondering what went wrong in their relationship but are respecting their privacy. A lot of Dhanush's fans are sending him healing messages and are asking him to stay strong. "Omg, what the heck happened to you both.. I still smile everytime I watch the video of you singing Ilamai Thirumbudhe with your wife.. This is a huge shock. Hope you both get back soon. As of now, strength to both of you and your kids," one of the fan wrote. Another fan tweeted out, "That's unexpected and shocking! The reasons behind the break-up are none of our business. Just wishing you and @ash_r_dhanush all the best for the future! Be strong Thalaivaa @rajinikanth." Check out the tweets here: Also Read - Vicky Kaushal flaunts his moves on Dhanush's Rowdy Baby, fans say 'Katrina Kaif se shaadi ka asar'
Just last year, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya had announced their separation which had shocked ChaySam fans a lot.
