In the latest news, and Aishwaryaa have announced their separation. The two of them took to their social handles and released a statement which read, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple as parents and well-wishers to each other The journey has been the growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting... Today we stand at a place were our paths separate... Dhanush and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this." Also Read - Funkaar: Kapil Sharma biopic announced; Fukrey franchise director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba on board – deets inside

Aishwaryaa put a caption on her post while announcing the separation asking fans to understand their decision. "No caption needed…only your understanding n your love necessary!" she said in the caption. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and other 7 celebrities who battled severe health issues

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aishwaryaa R Dhanush (@aishwaryaa_r_dhanush)

The news of their separation has left their fans in a shock. Just recently, a video of Dhanush and Aishwaryaa wherein the Maari actor is singing a song for her went viral. Fans are wondering what went wrong in their relationship but are respecting their privacy. A lot of Dhanush's fans are sending him healing messages and are asking him to stay strong. "Omg, what the heck happened to you both.. I still smile everytime I watch the video of you singing Ilamai Thirumbudhe with your wife.. This is a huge shock. Hope you both get back soon. As of now, strength to both of you and your kids," one of the fan wrote. Another fan tweeted out, "That's unexpected and shocking! The reasons behind the break-up are none of our business. Just wishing you and @ash_r_dhanush all the best for the future! Be strong Thalaivaa @rajinikanth." Check out the tweets here: Also Read - Vicky Kaushal flaunts his moves on Dhanush's Rowdy Baby, fans say 'Katrina Kaif se shaadi ka asar'

That's unexpected and shocking! The reasons behind the break-up are none of our business. Just wishing you and @ash_r_dhanush all the best for the future! Be strong Thalaivaa @rajinikanth ❤️? pic.twitter.com/ASCo0ycXDm — Fans (@RajiniFC) January 17, 2022

Uhffffff... As expected.. Just delayed.. Stay Strong.. We are here..!! — Sunitha (@KirupaSunitha) January 17, 2022

Omg, what the heck happened to you both.. I still smile everytime I watch the video of you singing Ilamai Thirumbudhe with your wife.. This is a huge shock. Hope you both get back soon. As of now, strength to both of you and your kids ??? — M O N I S H ッ (@anbAAna__fan) January 17, 2022

Be relaxed ❤️ — ??????? (@ValuBoy_) January 17, 2022

Take care bro ♥️ — மாறா ? (@a__tweets2) January 17, 2022

Stay strong and be bold asusual bro ?

Everything happens for a reason! We're always there for u ? — Vasu A/c RGB Laser Dolby 7.1 (@vasutheatre) January 17, 2022

WTF ?

Whyyyyy?????? Everyone getting divorced nowadays. — ?‍♀️ (@ViratsFairy) January 17, 2022

Hopefully universe has better plans for you — chacha monk (@oldschoolmonk) January 17, 2022

Shocking.. Still I couldn't believe this. Is it really true or someone hacked your account? — Sathish (@Sathish_1985) January 17, 2022

Just last year, and had announced their separation which had shocked ChaySam fans a lot.