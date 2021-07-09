BREAKING! Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil's Vikram FIRST LOOK is releasing much sooner than expected

After Maangaram, Kaithi and Master, director Lokesh Kanagaraj has joined hands with actor Kamal Haasan for Vikram. The film, which also features Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles, has raised our excitement with its powerful and engrossing announcement video on social media. While fans are continuously demanding for the updates of this highly-anticipated venture, director has shared a great news for fans by announcing that the first look of the film will be unveiled tomorrow at 5 pm. The filmmaker tweeted, "Vikram first look from tomorrow evening at 5pm #Vikram #arambichitom." Also Read - Doctor: Fans are furious over Sivakarthikeyan's film releasing on OTT; trend #DoctorOnlyInTheatres on Twitter
Vikram will also feature Mollywood actor Narain in a key role as he confirmed in a interview and said, “Vikram will be a landmark film in my career. I phoned Lokesh to wish him when the teaser for the film was out and that's when he mentioned that I'll be playing a pivotal character in the film as well. I am one of many who became interested in acting after being inspired by Kamal sir, and working with him on a film is a dream come true.” The film is produced by the actor under his banner Raaj Kamal Films International and the music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. This is Kamal Haasan's 232nd film. The cinematography of the film will be done by Sathyan Sooryan and the editing department will be handled by Philomin Raj. Also Read - FINALLY! Sivakarthikeyan’s Tamil thriller Doctor to release on this OTT platform in four different languages – deets inside
Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan will be next seen in Shankar's Indian 2. Produced by Lyca Productions, the film is a sequel to the 1996 release with the same title which featured Kamal Haasan in dual roles. Along with Kamal Haasan, the sequel also features Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet, Priya Bhavani and Siddharth among others. The film was officially launched and the makers were looking to begin shooting soon. But the film hit a roadblock after Kamal Haasan got busy with his political assignments and failed to take off. Also Read - Vikram: After Vijay Sethupathi, Fahaadh Faasil and Arjun Das, makers rope in THIS actor to battle it out with Kamal Haasan
