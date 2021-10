BREAKING! Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passes away at 46 due to cardiac arrest; Sonu Sood, Lakshmi Manchu and other express grief

The Kannada film industry is in a state of shock as superstar passed away today after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. The news was confirmed by Puneeth's personal manager. The actor was admitted to Vikram Hospital, Bengaluru at 11 30 in the morning after complaining a chest pain. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was among the first to reach the hospital at that time. Many celebs from the entertainment industry including Vivel Oberoi, and others expressed their grief on social media. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets love and support from Rakul Preet Singh, Manjima Mohan, Lakshmi Manchu after penning an emotional note on incessant media speculations

Deeply shocked to know of the sudden demise of @PuneethRajkumar A powerful actor who won the hearts of people with his incredible body of work. Condolences to the family #RIP #Gonetoosoon #PuneethRajkumar pic.twitter.com/YuP08U2t8E — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) October 29, 2021

OMG!!!!!!!! Nooooooo. This can’t be true! How can this be? My deepest condolences to the family. May your soul rest in eternal peace. Gone too soon ? #PuneethRajkumar — (@LakshmiManchu) October 29, 2021

Heartbroken ?

Will always miss you my brother. #PuneethRajkumar — sonu sood (@SonuSood) October 29, 2021

Totally shattered cannot beleive this . #PuneethRajkumar RIP sir ????? pic.twitter.com/KNj1vH8iMq — Sathish krishnan (@dancersatz) October 29, 2021

I am in a state of shock right now ! Just cant process this news .. For someone who was particular about his health ..

gone way too soon Puneeth gone way too soon #PuneethRajkumar RIP Appu . — Erica J Fernandes (@IamEJF) October 29, 2021

Appu, you cannot leave us so shattered. You are a gem I have known. I am not able to take this news. Don't go Appu.. come back..pls come back. Pls. #RIP #PuneethRajkumar ???????????? — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) October 29, 2021

Shocked and deeply heartbroken to hear this terrible news! We will all miss you dear Appu. You will live in our hearts forever! My condolences and prayers for the family to deal with this deep pain. #rip #PuneethRajkumar — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) October 29, 2021

The actor was last seen in Yuvarathnaa, directed by Santhosh Ananddram.

RIP Puneeth Rajkumar.