Breaking! Krish confirms Vijay and Vamshi Paidipally for #Thalapathy66 – deets inside

While the news of Thalapathy Vijay's collaboration with Maharshi director Vamshi Paidipally has been in the news for quite some time, we are still waiting for the official announcement from the makers. Touted to be a Tamil-Telugu bilingual, the film will reportedly bankrolled by Dil Raju and while all the Thalapathy fans are gearing up to know the exciting update of this venture, singer Krish has confirmed that Vamshi and Thalapathy are joining hands for a film while wishing the director on his 42nd birthday. The singer wrote, "Happy Happy Birthday to One of my Favorite Person & Director @directorvamshi Have an Amazing Year ahead my friend.. Waiting & Best wishes for your next with @actorvijay Anna..." (sic). While he deleted the tweet, the screenshot of his message is going viral on the internet. Also Read - Most awaited Tamil films of 2021: Thala Ajith's Valimai grabs the top spot followed by Thalapathy Vijay's Beast and Chiyaan Vikram's Ponniyin Selvan
The film marks the fourth collaboration between Thalapathy Vijay and Sun Pictures after Vettaikaaran, Sura and Sarkar. The music of the film will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander and the makers are targeting to release the project during the festive weekend of Pongal in 2022.
