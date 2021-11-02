BREAKING! Pushpa teaser set to release on this date – BIG TREAT for Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil fans coming sooner than expected

If the reports of the release date of the Pushpa teaser indeed comes to fruition, it'll certainly brighten up the festival of lights far more than Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and even Fahahdh Faasil fans for that matter would have expected