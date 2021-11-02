Pushapa has been trending like nobody's business ever since the movie was announced. Right from the first glimpse of Allu Arjun's rugged avatar to Fahahd Faasil's deadly look as the prime antagonist to Rashmika Mandanna's rustic persona as Srivalli to music director 's latest song, Saami Saami – everything has just been hitting the bull's eye when it comes to Pushpa. And now, the excitement has reached such a crescendo that the audience, especially Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna fans can wait no longer for the Pushpa teaser, and it looks like Director , the producers at Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, and the rest of the team are going to grant their wish much sooner than expected. Also Read - From Allu Arjun to Rashmika Mandanna: Meet the 'favourite people' of 'Rowdy Star' Vijay Deverakonda

As per reports that are circulating, the makers of Pushpa are seriously contemplating the prospect of releasing the film's teaser as a special Diwali treat for the all those waiting with bated breath on 4th November. If this indeed comes to fruition, it'll certainly brighten up the festival of lights far more than , Rashmika Mandanna and even fans for that matter would have expected. Also Read - Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun and more pan-India stars are set to make our Diwali 2021 special; mega announcements loading

Pushpa marks the Telugu film debut of noted Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil. It's the first installment in a planned 2-part series in the vein of KGF and . The movie is being planned as Allu Arjun's first pan-India release, and will hit screens all across Indian in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi on 17th December 2021. Anyway, fingers crossed that the Pushpa teaser indeed arrives as a special Diwali treat. Also Read - Trending South news today: Samantha Ruth Prabhu DELETES close to 85 pics with Naga Chaitanya, Tamannaah Bhatia slapped with legal notice by MasterChef Telugu makers and more