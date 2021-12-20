BREAKING! Salman Khan announces Bajrangi Bhaijaan part 2 at RRR event with S.S. Rajamouli, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar

A mega-event was held in Mumbai for RRR, where the film's main cast, including Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, were seen in attendance, alongside record-breaking blockbuster Director S.S. Rajamouli. Karan Johar hosted it while Salman Khan arrived as a special guest of honour, where he made a startling announcement about the sequel to Bajrangi Bhaijaan.