Yesterday, 19th December, a mega-event was held for RRR at Filmcity, Goregaon, Mumbai, as a part of the film's promotional campaign. The film's main cast, including Jr. NTR, , , , were seen in attendance, alongside record-breaking blockbuster Director S.S. Rajamouli. On the other hand, Rajamouli's good friend, fellow filmmaker , hosted the event, while Salman was also seen on stage as a special guest of honour. Inevitably, the question veered to topics other than RRR, with making a startling announcement about the sequel to his own blockbuster movie, .

While addressing the press contingent gathered at the RRR event, Salman Khan began talking about how SS Rajamouli's father, K. V. Vijayendra Prasad, had penned the screenplay for Bajrangi Bhaijaan, abd how it turned out to be one of the best movies of his career. One thing led to the next and as the conversation carried on, Karan Johar ended up quizzing him if his talking about the film at such length meant that Bajrangi Bhaijaana 2 is confirmed. “So can we say, this is the official announcement of the film?” Karan asked, to which Salman responded, “Yes, Karan.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: ‘Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash will definitely get married,’ says eliminated contestant Rajiv Adatia

Earlier, at the RRR trailer launch, S.S. Rajamouli opened up on the pressure of living up to the industry, trade and entire country's expectations after Baahubali, where he state

, “If you look deeply, the audience is not waiting for another Baahubali, they are waiting for the same kind of experience that they got in Bahubali. I know the pressure is immense. The moment the audience comes into the theater, they will see what the film has to offer, and not the expectations due to Baahubali. I'm sure, they will be invested in the story. If you believe on your core story-telling, you don't need to worry about the language. Language is just a medium of communication, words are small bridges, it's just the visuals that tell you the story.”

Elaborating his points about language and story, the celebrated filmmaker added, “I have this character played by Ajay Sir (Ajay Devgn). I neither approached him because I have a long relationship with him, nor did I approach him to make it a North-South combination. I approached him because he suited the character the most. I called him, gave him a 15-minute narration, and things fell into place. Of course, commercials are important, but it depends mostly on the story. I have to admit that I couldn't ignore the box-office expectations after Baahubali as people expect that ssort of performance again, but I couldn't only think about it. I had to focus on a story that people could relate to. If that works, everything else falls into place.”

RRR releases in theatres worldwide on 7th January 2022 in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.