From what we're hearing, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Taapsee Pannu are coming together for a movie along the lines of a powerful, female-oriented subject that both leading ladies are gung-ho about. After months of speculation post her highly successful OTT debut in The Family Man 2, a well-placed source in the industry has exclusively apprised BollywoodLife that Samantha Ruth Prabhu is finally slated to mark her foray into Bollywood with Taapsee Pannu, but there's a catch. The two stars and might fine actresses on their own right won't be sharing screen space with each other. Then how are they joining hands for a film?

Well, our source informs us that is in advanced talks with to sign on the dotted line for a strong, female-centric movie to be bankrolled by the latter's production house. Both Taapsee and Samantha love the subject and are eager to work with each other, so, apparently, an announcement could be expected soon. The rest of the details about the Director, writer and rest of the cast isn't known at this time, but some of it should become clear once the announcement takes place. As for when could we expect this project to release...our source adds that it won't be before the latter half of 2022, or, probably, even early 2023, and it's likely to have a pan-India release.

Meanwhile, Samantha will be seen in a special item song in Pushpa, Oo Antava, shaking a leg alongside . Earlier, the makers of Pushpa, directed by , with music composed by the renowned , revealed that has been roped in for the dance number with a tweet from the movie's official handle that read: "Pushpa's 5th song is special, and needed someone special. We reached out to our very special Samantha Garu and she gleefully agreed to come on board owing to the rapport we've developed over time. We're super excited to announce that Samantha Garu is going to light up the screens with Icon star Allu Arjun in the fifth single! This would be the first special song appearance of her career and we are leaving no stone unturned to make it truly special and memorable." Check it out below:

Fingers crossed that the Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Taapsee Pannu film indeed takes off.