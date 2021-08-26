Akkineni Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, Kalyan Krishna, Zee Studios and Annapurna Studios Pvt. Ltd. have begun the shoot of the much awaited movie Bangaraju. We all know that King Akkineni Nagarjuna is known to explore variety of films in every genre known to us in his decade long career. He also Enjoys huge fan base be it the youth or among family audiences. Now, Soggade Chinni Narayana directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala was a highest grosser for Nagarjuna and the same team is coming up with its sequel titled, Bangaraju. What's more, this much awaited Telugu movie will feature Nagarjuna’s elder son Yuva Samrat Akkineni Naga Chaitanya as the parallel lead. Also Read - Autonagar Surya review - Naga Chaitanya's ticket to league of mass heroes is average at best!

The celebrated father-son duo previously appeared together in 'ss multi-starrer Manam which is remembered as one of the all-time classic blockbuster and also as one of the most memorable film for the Akkineni family and fans all over the world. Ramya Krishna, who was paired in Soggade Chinni Narayana, is a part of Bangaraju as well. The makers have also roped in the most sought-after heroine Krithi Shetty to play love interest.

The crazy multi-starrer was launched recently and the regular shoot has commenced in Hyderabad. Anup Rubens scores music for the film. Satyanand has penned screenplay, while Yuvaraj handles the cinematography. Bangaraju is billed to be a wholesome entertainer with a total dose of romance, emotions and other commercial elements. Expectations are quite high from the project, since it is the sequel to the blockbuster, Soggade Chinni Narayana. Zee Studios will be co-producing the Tollywood film with Annapurna Studios Pvt Ltd. Chalapathi Rao, , Brahmaji, and Jhansi also star in it.